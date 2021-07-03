    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Returns To 5th Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Out Of BARC Chart

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 25 (June 19-June 25 2021) are out. While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain strong at the top two spots, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of the TRP chart. Indian Idol 12 has returned to the top 5 spot. Among channels, Star Plus remains strong at the first place. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.

      Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

      Star Plus' shows are ruling the top three spots. Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots with 3.8 and 3.0 ratings while Imlie is back at the third place with 2.7 TRP ratings.

      Super Dancer 4 & Indian Idol 12

      Sony TV's reality shows are back on top 5 spots- While Super Dancer 4 has jumped to the fourth place, Indian Idol 12 has returned to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Despite unpredictable twists Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot. The shows have managed to grab 1.7, 2.1 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Kundali Bhagya: Twinkle Vashist Aka Kritika & Ruchita Sharma Aka Megha Talk About Upcoming TWISTSKundali Bhagya: Twinkle Vashist Aka Kritika & Ruchita Sharma Aka Megha Talk About Upcoming TWISTS

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.5, 2.0, 1.1 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.3, 1.2, 1.3, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

      Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 NOT Replacing Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye; Is Zaan-Gracy's Show Going Off-Air?Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 NOT Replacing Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye; Is Zaan-Gracy's Show Going Off-Air?

      SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.5 and 0.3 TRP ratings.
      Top 7 Channels

      There are no changes in Channels- top spot is occupied by Star Plus. SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 15:56 [IST]
      X