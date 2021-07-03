Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Returns To 5th Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Out Of BARC Chart

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

Star Plus' shows are ruling the top three spots. Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top two spots with 3.8 and 3.0 ratings while Imlie is back at the third place with 2.7 TRP ratings.

Super Dancer 4 & Indian Idol 12

Sony TV's reality shows are back on top 5 spots- While Super Dancer 4 has jumped to the fourth place, Indian Idol 12 has returned to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

Despite unpredictable twists Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot. The shows have managed to grab 1.7, 2.1 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.5, 2.0, 1.1 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.3, 1.2, 1.3, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.5 and 0.3 TRP ratings.

There are no changes in Channels- top spot is occupied by Star Plus. SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.