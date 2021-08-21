Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Retains 5th Place; Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Jump
The latest TRP ratings for Week 32 (August 7- August 13, 2021) are out. The top five shows remain unchanged, but there has been some major shuffling among top 6 to 10 shows. Yeh Hai Chahatein and Kundali Bhagya have witnessed jump while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped on BARC chart. There is no change among top 7 shows on the chart.
Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Indian Idol 12
Star Plus' Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 have managed to retain their top three slots. The shows have grabbed 4.0, 3.2 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Imlie & KKK 11
Star Plus' Imlie and Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have retained their third and fourth spots with 2.7 and 2.6 TRP ratings.
Top 6-10 Shows: Yeh Hai Chahatein To Kundali Bhagya
At sixth place is Yeh Hai Chahatein (2.5) followed by Super Dancer 4 (2.4), Kundali Bhagya (2.3), Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.3) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.2) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.8 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively. Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Ishk Par Zor Nahi have managed to get 0.3 ratings (each).Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Udaariyaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 0.4, 1.4, 1.6, 1.6, 1.7 and 1.0 ratings.
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 2.1 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.