Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya At 8th Spot; Bhagya Lakshmi Out, Choti Sarrdaarni Returns To Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 47 (November 20-November 26, 2021) are out. Top 6 shows remain untouched. While Kundali Bhagya witnessed a jump, Bhagya Lakshmi is out of top 10 slot. Choti Sarrdaarni has returned to top 10. There are no changes among the channels. Star Plus has retained the top channel. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the first five spots. The shows have garnered 4.3, 3.2, 2.7, 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: YHC, Kundali Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarni
Yeh Hai Chahatein has retained the sixth place with 2.2 ratings followed by Pandya Store (2.1), Kundali Bhagya (2.0), Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (2.0) and Choti Sarrdaarni (1.9) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.8 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 0.8 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.8, 1.7 and 1.2 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony
TV's
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show,
Bade
Acche
Lagthe
Hai
2
and
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
13
have
managed
to
get
1.7,
0.6
and
1.1
ratings.
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9 and 1.9, 1.8, and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.