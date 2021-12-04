    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya At 8th Spot; Bhagya Lakshmi Out, Choti Sarrdaarni Returns To Top 10

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 47 (November 20-November 26, 2021) are out. Top 6 shows remain untouched. While Kundali Bhagya witnessed a jump, Bhagya Lakshmi is out of top 10 slot. Choti Sarrdaarni has returned to top 10. There are no changes among the channels. Star Plus has retained the top channel. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the first five spots. The shows have garnered 4.3, 3.2, 2.7, 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: YHC, Kundali Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Top 6-10 Shows: YHC, Kundali Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Yeh Hai Chahatein has retained the sixth place with 2.2 ratings followed by Pandya Store (2.1), Kundali Bhagya (2.0), Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (2.0) and Choti Sarrdaarni (1.9) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

      Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

      Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

      Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.8 ratings.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 0.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.8, 1.7 and 1.2 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Bade Acche Lagthe Hai 2 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 1.7, 0.6 and 1.1 ratings.

      Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9 and 1.9, 1.8, and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
      X