      Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya In, Bigg Boss 15 Out Of Top 10; Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 41 (October 9-October 15, 2021) are out. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Udaariyaan have retained their top four spots. While Yeh Hai Chahatein is out of top 5 slot, Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is out of top 10 slot on BARC chart. Super Dancer 4 finale managed to grab the fifth place. There are no changes in top 7 channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Udaariyaan have retained their top four spots while Super Dancer Chapter 4 grand finale has occupied the fifth place. The shows have garnered 3.5, 3.3, 2.6, 2.5 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

      Pandya Store (2.1) has managed to occupy the sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.1), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.0), Yeh Hai Chahatein (2.0) and Kundali Bhagya (1.8) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.

      Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a huge drop. The weekday episodes has managed to grab 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.7 ratings.

      Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 0.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Balika Vadhu 2, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Dance Deewane 3 Finale have managed to get 0.6, 1.0, 1.3, 1.0, 1.4 and 1.4 ratings.

      Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.2 ratings.

      Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.5, 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 8:37 [IST]
