Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Returns To 2nd Spot, Pushes Imlie & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Down
The latest TRP ratings for Week 11 (March 13-March 19, 2021) are out. Anupamaa remains unfazed at first place. There are not much changes except that Kundali Bhagya has pushed Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin down. Among channels, Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are at the top three places. Sony TV and Zee TV have swapped their places. Take a look at the top five shows and top 10 channels.
Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM
While Anupamaa has managed to stay on top slot, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have dropped to the third and fourth spots. The shows have managed to garner 3.5, 2.8 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya is still struggling to return to top 5 slot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to grab the second spot. The Zee TV shows have managed to garner 2.0 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fifth spot. Rajan Shahi's popular show has managed to get 2.5 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.6, 1.2, 1.5, 1.7 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed 2.6 ratings, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 2.0 and 0.5 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Star Utsav and Sony TV have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
