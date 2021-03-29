Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Returns To 2nd Spot, Pushes Imlie & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Down

Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM

While Anupamaa has managed to stay on top slot, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have dropped to the third and fourth spots. The shows have managed to garner 3.5, 2.8 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya is still struggling to return to top 5 slot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to grab the second spot. The Zee TV shows have managed to garner 2.0 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fifth spot. Rajan Shahi's popular show has managed to get 2.5 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.6, 1.2, 1.5, 1.7 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed 2.6 ratings, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 2.0 and 0.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Star Utsav and Sony TV have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.