Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Witnesses A Drop; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Re-Enters Top 5

Anupamaa & Imlie

Star Plus' shows Anupamaa and Imlie have retained their top two slots on the TRP chart. The shows have grabbed 3.7 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

GHKKPM & TMKOC

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has witnessed a jump, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has re-entered the TRP chart. The shows have managed to grab 2.9 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has not still managed to re-enter top 5 spot and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.3 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.6 and 2.0 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.3 rating.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.4, 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.7, 1.3, 1.8 and 1.3 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 2.0 and 2.5 ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.