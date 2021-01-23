Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Witnesses A Drop; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Re-Enters Top 5
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 2 (January 9-January 15, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa is leading the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been replaced by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at top 5. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV are still ruling BARC chart. Take a look at the top five shows and top ten channels.
Anupamaa & Imlie
Star Plus' shows Anupamaa and Imlie have retained their top two slots on the TRP chart. The shows have grabbed 3.7 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
GHKKPM & TMKOC
While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has witnessed a jump, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has re-entered the TRP chart. The shows have managed to grab 2.9 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has not still managed to re-enter top 5 spot and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.3 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12
The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.6 and 2.0 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.3 rating.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.4, 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings respectively.
Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.7, 1.3, 1.8 and 1.3 ratings respectively.
Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 2.0 and 2.5 ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
