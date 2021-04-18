Latest TRP Ratings: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Out Of Top 5, Indian Idol 12 Re-Enters
The latest TRP ratings for Week 14 (April 3-April 9 2021) are out. While Anupamaa and Imlie have retained top two spots, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been replaced by Indian Idol 12. Among channels, while Star Plus and SAB TV have retained top two places, Colors TV and Sony TV have swapped their places. Take a lot at top five shows and top 10 channels.
Anupamaa & Imlie
While Anupamaa has grabbed the first spot with 3.7 TRP ratings, Imlie has retained the second spot with 2.9 ratings.
Indian Idol 12, GHKPM & YRKKH
While Indian Idol 12 has managed to occupy the third spot with 3.0 TRP ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has occupied the fourth place followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth spot with 2.8 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to return to Top 5 spots. The shows have however, managed to grab 1.8 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.5, 2.4 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.4, 1.5, 1.5 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched ratings, TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 2.0 and 0.5 TRP ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV, Sony TV, Colors TV and Star Utsav have grabbed the first five spots while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Star Bharat and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
