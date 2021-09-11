Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Remain Unchanged; Yeh Rishta Witnesses A Jump & Udaariyaan Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 35 (August 28- September 3, 2021) are out. The top five shows and top seven channels remain unchanged. Anupamaa retains the top place and has shown slight increase in its ratings. However, there is a major shuffling of shows in top sixth-tenth places. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump, Udaariyaan has replaced The Kapil Sharma Show on the BARC chart. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Star Plus shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi are the top 5 shows. They have garnered 3.9, 3.5, 2.8, 2.5 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
YRKKH & Udaariyaan Witnesses Jump
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was at eight spot in the last week, has witnessed a jump (now at the sixth place), Udaariyaan has replaced The Kapil Sharma Show at the eighth spot entered the top 10 slot. The shows have garnered 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.
Kundali Bhagya, SNS 2 & Pandya Stores
While Kundali Bhagya and Pandya Stores have retained their sixth and tenth places, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has dropped to the ninth spot. All the three shows have fetched 2.1 ratings (each).
Other Popular Shows
Star
Plus'
Aapki
Nazron
Ne
Samjha
and
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali
have
grabbed
0.7
and
1.0
TRP
ratings,
respectively.
Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and Super Dancer 4 have managed to get 0.3, 1.7 and 1.8 ratings.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.