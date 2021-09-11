Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Remain Unchanged; Yeh Rishta Witnesses A Jump & Udaariyaan Enters Top 10

Top 5 Shows

Star Plus shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi are the top 5 shows. They have garnered 3.9, 3.5, 2.8, 2.5 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

YRKKH & Udaariyaan Witnesses Jump

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was at eight spot in the last week, has witnessed a jump (now at the sixth place), Udaariyaan has replaced The Kapil Sharma Show at the eighth spot entered the top 10 slot. The shows have garnered 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya, SNS 2 & Pandya Stores

While Kundali Bhagya and Pandya Stores have retained their sixth and tenth places, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has dropped to the ninth spot. All the three shows have fetched 2.1 ratings (each).

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.



Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and Super Dancer 4 have managed to get 0.3, 1.7 and 1.8 ratings.

Top 7 Channels

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to 0.6, 1.1, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.1 get ratings.Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 2.0 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.