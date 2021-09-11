    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Remain Unchanged; Yeh Rishta Witnesses A Jump & Udaariyaan Enters Top 10

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 35 (August 28- September 3, 2021) are out. The top five shows and top seven channels remain unchanged. Anupamaa retains the top place and has shown slight increase in its ratings. However, there is a major shuffling of shows in top sixth-tenth places. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump, Udaariyaan has replaced The Kapil Sharma Show on the BARC chart. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Star Plus shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi are the top 5 shows. They have garnered 3.9, 3.5, 2.8, 2.5 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

      Anupamaa SPOILER: Anupamaa Dolls Up For College Reunion; Anuj Makes Impressive Entry Leaving Vanraj JealousAnupamaa SPOILER: Anupamaa Dolls Up For College Reunion; Anuj Makes Impressive Entry Leaving Vanraj Jealous

      YRKKH & Udaariyaan Witnesses Jump

      YRKKH & Udaariyaan Witnesses Jump

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was at eight spot in the last week, has witnessed a jump (now at the sixth place), Udaariyaan has replaced The Kapil Sharma Show at the eighth spot entered the top 10 slot. The shows have garnered 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

      Kundali Bhagya, SNS 2 & Pandya Stores

      Kundali Bhagya, SNS 2 & Pandya Stores

      While Kundali Bhagya and Pandya Stores have retained their sixth and tenth places, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has dropped to the ninth spot. All the three shows have fetched 2.1 ratings (each).

      Kumkum Bhagya's Ankit Mohan & Ruchi Announce Pregnancy; Actor Says They're Eagerly Waiting For Their BabyKumkum Bhagya's Ankit Mohan & Ruchi Announce Pregnancy; Actor Says They're Eagerly Waiting For Their Baby

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and Super Dancer 4 have managed to get 0.3, 1.7 and 1.8 ratings.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to 0.6, 1.1, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.1 get ratings.Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 2.0 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 12, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X