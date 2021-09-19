Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Enters Top 5, Pushes Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Down; Yeh Rishta Witnesses A Drop

Top 5 Shows

While Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained top three places, Udaariyaan has occupied the fourth place followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. They have garnered 4.0, 3.5, 2.9 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: KKK 11, YRKKH & SNS 2

At sixth place is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2.5) followed by Kundali Bhagya (2.2), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.2), Pandya Store (2.2) and Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.1) at sixth to tenth places, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 0.6, 1.1, 1.7, 1.5 and 1.2 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and Super Dancer 4 have managed to get 0.3, 1.5 and 1.9 ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 2.0 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.