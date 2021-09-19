    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Enters Top 5, Pushes Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Down; Yeh Rishta Witnesses A Drop

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 36 (September 4- September 10, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa has retained the top place, Colors show Udaariyaan has entered top 5 slot on the TRP chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have witnessed a drop. There are no changes in top 7 channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      While Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained top three places, Udaariyaan has occupied the fourth place followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. They have garnered 4.0, 3.5, 2.9 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: KKK 11, YRKKH & SNS 2

      Top 6-10 Shows: KKK 11, YRKKH & SNS 2

      At sixth place is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2.5) followed by Kundali Bhagya (2.2), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.2), Pandya Store (2.2) and Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.1) at sixth to tenth places, respectively.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 0.6, 1.1, 1.7, 1.5 and 1.2 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and Super Dancer 4 have managed to get 0.3, 1.5 and 1.9 ratings.

      Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 2.0 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 7:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 19, 2021
