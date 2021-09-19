Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Enters Top 5, Pushes Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Down; Yeh Rishta Witnesses A Drop

The
latest
TRP
ratings
for
Week
36
(September
4-
September
10,
2021)
are
out.
While
Anupamaa
has
retained
the
top
place,
Colors
show
Udaariyaan
has
entered
top
5
slot
on
the
TRP
chart.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Saath
Nibhaana
Saathiya
2
have
witnessed
a
drop.
There
are
no
changes
in
top
7
channels.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
and
top
7
channels.
Top
5
Shows
While
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
and
Imlie
have
retained
top
three
places,
Udaariyaan
has
occupied
the
fourth
place
followed
by
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
at
the
fifth
place.
They
have
garnered
4.0,
3.5,
2.9
and
2.6
ratings,
respectively.
At
sixth
place
is
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
(2.5)
followed
by
Kundali
Bhagya
(2.2),
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
(2.2),
Pandya
Store
(2.2)
and
Saath
Nibhana
Saathiya
(2.1)
at
sixth
to
tenth
places,
respectively.
Star
Plus
&
Colors'
Popular
Shows
Star
Plus'
Aapki
Nazron
Ne
Samjha
and
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali
have
grabbed
0.6
and
1.1
TRP
ratings,
respectively.
Colors
shows
Shakti,
Barrister
Babu,
Choti
Sarrdaarni,
Dance
Deewane
3
and
Sasural
Simar
Ka
2
have
managed
to
get
0.6,
1.1,
1.7,
1.5
and
1.2
ratings.