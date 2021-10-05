    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Pushes Imlie Down; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Jump

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 38 (September 18-September 24, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained the top two places, Udaariyaan has pushed Imlie down on the BARC chart. While Yeh Hai Chahatein's ratings have dropped, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump. There are no changes in top 7 channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained top two slots, Udaariyaan has pushed Imlie to the fourth place. Yeh Hai Chahatein is at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.2, 3.4, 2.9, 2.6 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, SNS 2 & Kundali Bhagya

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.3) has jumped to the sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.2), Pandya Store (2.1), Kundali Bhagya (2.0) and Super Dancer 4 (2.0) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Dance Deewane 3 & Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Mahasangam have managed to get 0.5, 1.3, 1.7, 1.3 and 1.9 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.5 ratings.

      Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6, 1.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

