Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Pushes Imlie Down; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Jump

Top 5 Shows

While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained top two slots, Udaariyaan has pushed Imlie to the fourth place. Yeh Hai Chahatein is at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.2, 3.4, 2.9, 2.6 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, SNS 2 & Kundali Bhagya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.3) has jumped to the sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.2), Pandya Store (2.1), Kundali Bhagya (2.0) and Super Dancer 4 (2.0) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.



Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Dance Deewane 3 & Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Mahasangam have managed to get 0.5, 1.3, 1.7, 1.3 and 1.9 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.5 ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6, 1.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.