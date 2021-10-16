Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Retains 4th Spot; Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Makes It To Top 10

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Udaariyaan and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top five spots. The shows have garnered 4.0, 3.7, 2.9, 2.6 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, Super Dancer 4 & Bigg Boss 15

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.3) has retained its sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.2), Pandya Stores (2.1), Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere (2.0) and Super Dancer Chapter 4 (2.0) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.



Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Balika Vadhu 2, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 0.7, 1.1, 1.4, 1.1, 1.4 and 1.3 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.2 ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 1.8, 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.