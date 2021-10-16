    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Retains 4th Spot; Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Makes It To Top 10

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 40 (October 2-October 8, 2021) are out. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Udaariyaan have retained their top four spots. Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 that premiered on October 2, has managed to enter top 10 slot on BARC chart. Super Dancer 4 has witnessed a drop. There are no changes in top 7 channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

      Top 5 Shows

      Top 5 Shows

      Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Udaariyaan and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top five spots. The shows have garnered 4.0, 3.7, 2.9, 2.6 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

      Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, Super Dancer 4 & Bigg Boss 15

      Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, Super Dancer 4 & Bigg Boss 15

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.3) has retained its sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.2), Pandya Stores (2.1), Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere (2.0) and Super Dancer Chapter 4 (2.0) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Balika Vadhu 2, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 0.7, 1.1, 1.4, 1.1, 1.4 and 1.3 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.2 ratings.

      Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 1.8, 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 7:45 [IST]
      X