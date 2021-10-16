Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Retains 4th Spot; Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Makes It To Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 40 (October 2-October 8, 2021) are out. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Udaariyaan have retained their top four spots. Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 that premiered on October 2, has managed to enter top 10 slot on BARC chart. Super Dancer 4 has witnessed a drop. There are no changes in top 7 channels. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Udaariyaan and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top five spots. The shows have garnered 4.0, 3.7, 2.9, 2.6 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: YRKKH, Super Dancer 4 & Bigg Boss 15
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.3) has retained its sixth spot followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.2), Pandya Stores (2.1), Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere (2.0) and Super Dancer Chapter 4 (2.0) at the seventh to tenth places, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star
Plus'
Aapki
Nazron
Ne
Samjha
and
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali
have
grabbed
0.6
and
1.0
TRP
ratings,
respectively.
Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Balika Vadhu 2, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 0.7, 1.1, 1.4, 1.1, 1.4 and 1.3 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.2 ratings.
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6 and 1.8, 1.6 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.