Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein At 4th Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

Star Plus' Anupamaa is back on the first place followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie at the second and third places with 3.4, 3.3 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Hai Chahatein & KKK 11

While Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is back at the fourth spot, Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has dropped to the fifth spot. Both the shows have manage to grab 2.4 ratings (each).

Top 6-10 Shows: The Kapil Sharm Show, Kundali Bhagya & Others

At sixth place is Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.2) followed by Kundali Bhagya (2.1), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.1), The Kapil Sharma Show (2.0) and Pandya Store (2.0) at sixth to tenth places, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.



Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and Super Dancer 4 have managed to get 0.3, 1.4 and 1.9 ratings.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.