Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein At 4th Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

The
latest
TRP
ratings
for
Week
34
(August
21-
August
27,
2021)
are
out.
The
top
five
shows
have
witnessed
major
shuffling.
While
Anupamaa
is
back
at
the
first
place,
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
has
re-entered
the
top
five
spot.
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
and
Pandya
Store
have
managed
to
enter
top
10.
There
is
no
change
among
top
7
shows
on
the
chart.
Anupamaa,
GHKKPM
&
Imlie
Star
Plus'
Anupamaa
is
back
on
the
first
place
followed
by
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
and
Imlie
at
the
second
and
third
places
with
3.4,
3.3
and
2.6
TRP
ratings,
respectively.
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
&
KKK
11
While
Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
is
back
at
the
fourth
spot,
Colors'
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
has
dropped
to
the
fifth
spot.
Both
the
shows
have
manage
to
grab
2.4
ratings
(each).
Top
6-10
Shows:
The
Kapil
Sharm
Show,
Kundali
Bhagya
&
Others
At
sixth
place
is
Saath
Nibhana
Saathiya
(2.2)
followed
by
Kundali
Bhagya
(2.1),
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
(2.1),
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
(2.0)
and
Pandya
Store
(2.0)
at
sixth
to
tenth
places,
respectively.
Other
Popular
Shows
Star
Plus'
Aapki
Nazron
Ne
Samjha
and
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali
have
grabbed
0.7
and
1.0
TRP
ratings,
respectively.
Sony
TV's
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3,
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
13
and
Super
Dancer
4
have
managed
to
get
0.3,
1.4
and
1.9
ratings.