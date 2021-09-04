    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein At 4th Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 34 (August 21- August 27, 2021) are out. The top five shows have witnessed major shuffling. While Anupamaa is back at the first place, Yeh Hai Chahatein has re-entered the top five spot. The Kapil Sharma Show and Pandya Store have managed to enter top 10. There is no change among top 7 shows on the chart.

      Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

      Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

      Star Plus' Anupamaa is back on the first place followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie at the second and third places with 3.4, 3.3 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Hai Chahatein & KKK 11

      Yeh Hai Chahatein & KKK 11

      While Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is back at the fourth spot, Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has dropped to the fifth spot. Both the shows have manage to grab 2.4 ratings (each).

      Top 6-10 Shows: The Kapil Sharm Show, Kundali Bhagya & Others

      Top 6-10 Shows: The Kapil Sharm Show, Kundali Bhagya & Others

      At sixth place is Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.2) followed by Kundali Bhagya (2.1), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.1), The Kapil Sharma Show (2.0) and Pandya Store (2.0) at sixth to tenth places, respectively.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and Super Dancer 4 have managed to get 0.3, 1.4 and 1.9 ratings.

      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 7:45 [IST]
      X