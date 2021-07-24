    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein & Indian Idol 12 Swap Places; Colors TV Retains 2nd Place

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 28 (July 10- July 16 2021) are out. There is no major change, except that Yeh Hai Chahatein and Indian Idol 12 have swapped their places. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV have retained their top two places. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.

      Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

      Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie remain strong at their top three spots with 3.9, 3.3 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Indian Idol 12 & Yeh Hai Chahatein

      Sony TV's Indian Idol has witnessed a jump (at the fourth place) with 2.7 ratings while Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the fifth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings.

      Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Despite major twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to make it to the top 5 slot. While YRKKH has grabbed 2.2 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to garner 1.6 and its spin-off has fetched 2.4 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 0.8, 0.9 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 1.4, 1.9 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.Sony TV's Super Dancer 4, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.4, 2.2 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus has retained top slot while Colors TV has managed to occupy the second spot. SAB TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag third to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 7:30 [IST]
      X