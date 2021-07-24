Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein & Indian Idol 12 Swap Places; Colors TV Retains 2nd Place

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

Star Plus shows- Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie remain strong at their top three spots with 3.9, 3.3 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Indian Idol 12 & Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sony TV's Indian Idol has witnessed a jump (at the fourth place) with 2.7 ratings while Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the fifth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

Despite major twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to make it to the top 5 slot. While YRKKH has grabbed 2.2 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to garner 1.6 and its spin-off has fetched 2.4 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 0.8, 0.9 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 1.4, 1.9 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.Sony TV's Super Dancer 4, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.4, 2.2 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus has retained top slot while Colors TV has managed to occupy the second spot. SAB TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag third to seventh places, respectively.