      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Returns, Indian Idol 12 OUT Of BARC Chart

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 26 (June 26-July 2 2021) are out. There is no major change, except Yeh Hai Chahatein has returned to the BARC chart. YHC has replaced Indian Idol 12 at the fifth place. Among channels, Star Plus remains strong at the first place. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.

      Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

      Star Plus' shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained their top three spots with 3.8, 3.0 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Super Dancer 4 & Yeh Hai Chahatein

      Sony TV's reality show Super Dancer 4 has retained its fourth place while Yeh Hai Chahatein has returned to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Despite major twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are not back on top 5 slot. While YRKKH has grabbed 2.1 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to garner 1.8 and its spin-off has fetched 2.2 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.1, 0.7, 1.0 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 1.4, 1.9 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV's Indian Idol 12, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.3, 2.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
      Top 7 Channels

      Like previous week, this week too, there are no changes in Channels- top spot is occupied by Star Plus. SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 7:30 [IST]
      X