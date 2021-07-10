Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Returns, Indian Idol 12 OUT Of BARC Chart

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

Star Plus' shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained their top three spots with 3.8, 3.0 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Super Dancer 4 & Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sony TV's reality show Super Dancer 4 has retained its fourth place while Yeh Hai Chahatein has returned to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

Despite major twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are not back on top 5 slot. While YRKKH has grabbed 2.1 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to garner 1.8 and its spin-off has fetched 2.2 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.1, 0.7, 1.0 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 1.4, 1.9 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.3, 2.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Like previous week, this week too, there are no changes in Channels- top spot is occupied by Star Plus. SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.