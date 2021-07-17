    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Jump; Super Dancer 4 Out Of BARC Chart

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 27 (July 3- July 9 2021) are out. There is no major change, except that Yeh Hai Chahatein has witnessed a jump in its ratings and Indian Idol 12 has replaced Super Dancer 4 at the fifth spot. Among channels, Star Plus remains strong at the first place, while Colors TV has occupied the second place. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.

      Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

      Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

      Star Plus' shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have retained their top three spots with 3.9, 3.2 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Hai Chahatein & Indian Idol 12

      Yeh Hai Chahatein & Indian Idol 12

      While Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein has jumped to the fourth spot, Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has occupied the fifth place. Both the shows have managed to grab 2.5 ratings.

      Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Despite major twists, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are still struggling to make it to the top 5 slot. While YRKKH has grabbed 2.2 ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to garner 1.7 and its spin-off has fetched 2.3 ratings.

      Other Popular Shows

      Other Popular Shows

      Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 0.8, 1.0 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.1, 1.3, 1.3, 2.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.Sony TV's Super Dancer 4, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.4, 2.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
      Top 7 Channels

      Top 7 Channels

      Star Plus has retained top slot while Colors TV has managed to occupy the second spot. SAB TV, Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag third to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 7:30 [IST]
      X