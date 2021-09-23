Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses Big Jump; Udaariyaan Occupies 5th Place On BARC Chart

Top 5 Shows

While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained top two slots, Yeh Hai Chahatein has pushed Imlie to the fourth place while Udaariyaan has dropped to the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.2, 3.4, 2.9, 2.7 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: KKK 11, YRKKH & SNS 2

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has retained its sixth place (2.4) followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.2), Pandya Store (2.2), Kundali Bhagya (2.0) and Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2.0) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.



Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 0.6, 1.3, 1.7, 1.4 and 1.1 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and Super Dancer 4 have managed to get 0.3, 1.6 and 2.0 ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 1.8 and 0.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.