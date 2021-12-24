Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jumps To 4th Spot; Taarak Mehta Returns To Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 50 (December 11-December 17, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa remains strong at the first spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has pushed Imlie to the fifth place on the BARC chart. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to the 10th place. There are no changes among top 7 shows. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 shows
Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the second place followed by Udaariyaan at the third place Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fourth place and Imlie at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.4, 3.2, 2.8, 2.8 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Kumkum Bhagya, YHC & TMKOC
At the sixth place is Yeh Hai Chahatein (2.5) followed by Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at the eighth place, Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.1), and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.9) at the tenth places.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.1 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has retained its ratings (0.8 ratings).
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Vidrohi has grabbed 0.6 ratings.
Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.8, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.4 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 1.5, 0.7 and 1.0 ratings.
Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.8, 1.9 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.