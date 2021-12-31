Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 4th Spot; Udaariyaan Witnesses A Major Drop
The latest TRP ratings for Week 51 (December 18-December 24, 2021) are out. While Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained their first and fourth places, respectively, Udaariyaan has witnessed a major drop. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been replaced by Pandya Store at the 10th spot. There are no changes among top 7 shows. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the second place followed by Imlie at the third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.5, 3.2, 3.2, 3.0 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Pandya Store
At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.6) followed by Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.4) at the seventh place, Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.2) at the ninth place and Pandya Store (1.9) at the tenth places.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes have managed to retain 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.4 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has retained its ratings (0.9 ratings).
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Vidrohi has grabbed 0.7 ratings and Dance Plus 6 has managed to get 1.3 ratings.Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.8, 1.6, 1.6 and 1.3 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5 and 0.7 ratings.
Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 1.9 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.