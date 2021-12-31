Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 4th Spot; Udaariyaan Witnesses A Major Drop

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the second place followed by Imlie at the third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.5, 3.2, 3.2, 3.0 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan, Kumkum Bhagya & Pandya Store

At the sixth place is Udaariyaan (2.6) followed by Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.4) at the seventh place, Kumkum Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Kundali Bhagya (2.2) at the ninth place and Pandya Store (1.9) at the tenth places.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes have managed to retain 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.4 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has retained its ratings (0.9 ratings).

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Vidrohi has grabbed 0.7 ratings and Dance Plus 6 has managed to get 1.3 ratings.

Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.9, 1.8, 1.6, 1.6 and 1.3 ratings.

Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In 2021

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.5 and 0.7 ratings.

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 1.9 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Sai Ketan-Shivangi, Harshad-Pranali, Karan-Debattama & Other Best Jodis Of 2021

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.