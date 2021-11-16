Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 5th Place; Kundali Bhagya Re-Enters Top 10

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the first four spots. The shows have garnered 4.1, 2.8, 2.5, 2.3 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows

Yeh Hai Chahatein has retained the sixth place with 2.2 ratings followed by Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (2.0), Bhagya Lakshmi (1.8), Kundali Bhagya (1.8) and Sasural Simar Ka 2 (1.7) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.7 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 0.8, 1.5 and 0.9 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.0 ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6, 1.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.