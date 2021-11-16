Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 5th Place; Kundali Bhagya Re-Enters Top 10
The latest TRP ratings for Week 44 (October 30-November 5, 2021) are out. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan have retained the first three places. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too has retained its fifth place. While Pandya Store is out of top 10 slot, Kundali Bhagya has re-entered BARC chart. There are no changes among the channels. Star Plus has retained the top channel. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained the first four spots. The shows have garnered 4.1, 2.8, 2.5, 2.3 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows
Yeh Hai Chahatein has retained the sixth place with 2.2 ratings followed by Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (2.0), Bhagya Lakshmi (1.8), Kundali Bhagya (1.8) and Sasural Simar Ka 2 (1.7) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.2 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.7 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Star Plus' Vidrohi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.6 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 0.8, 1.5 and 0.9 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 0.3 and 1.0 ratings.
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6, 1.4 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.