LFW 2021: Hina Khan Shines Bright In Manish Malhotra Lehenga; Poses With Pearl V Puri On Red Carpet

Hina Khan and Pearl V Puri were spotted looking exquisite at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. The renowned TV stars made everyone’s heads turn as they stepped on the red carpet of LFW. The even posed together whilst wearing designer Manish Malhotra’s designs.

Hina donned a bling pastel lehenga from Manish’s Nooraniyat collection with leaf motifs and a matching shimmery blouse. The actress accessorized her gorgeous look with a statement neckpiece which too was by Malhotra’s jewellery line. She amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup and a neatly tied ponytail with a middle parting. Pearl, on the other hand, was seen wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a blazer with a lion’s face printed on it.

Hina also shared the pictures with Manish Malhotra on her Instagram account and wrote, “What a Spectacular show.. Thank you for having me @manishmalhotra05. Wearing this gorgeous outfit from his new collection 'NOORANIYAT’ by @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery (sic).” Check out her post below:

Pearl too posted photos from the event on his social media account. The actor congratulated Manish and wrote, “With The magician with a golden heart .. Manish Malhotra the sweetest !! wadashoww!! Loved it 👌👏✨” Take a look!

For the unversed, the showstoppers of the Lakme Fashion Week 2021 were Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. They dazzled the runway with their chemistry and wore outfits from Manish Malhotra as well.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Tests COVID-19 Negative, Shares Gratitude And Precaution Tips For Her Fans

ALSO READ: Pearl V Puri Says He Is Okay Doing Bold & Intense Scenes If The Script Demands