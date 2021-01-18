Lockdown Ki Love Story: Mohit Malik Might Not Shoot For The Last Episode!

Recently, there were reports that Star Plus' Lockdown Ki Love Story that features Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyad in the lead roles might go off-air. It is being said that the show will wrap up on January 22, 2021, and the final episode will be aired on January 23. As per TOI report, makers of the show are in fix as Mohit Malik recently tested positive for COVID-19, might not be able to shoot the last episode as he is under quarantine.

A source revealed to the leading daily that the makers recently informed about the show going off-air to the cast and crew of the show and January 22 is the last day of the shoot. Since Mohit tested positive for Coronavirus, the producers are deciding upon ending the show. The source also revealed that either they will end abruptly or it will wrap up shoot on 22 but the last episode will be aired later. Another possibility is Mohit to shoot from home. However, nothing is decided yet.

When asked if Mohit will be shooting from home, he told TOI, "Since I am unable to go to the set because of this recent development I am sure there must have been some kind of changes in the screenplay with my absence. I am still not aware about the ending of the show as I haven't spoken to them yet. I know people have also shot from home but right now I am not in a condition to shoot from home. I have terrible body ache. I can do it later as it is my show but not as of now. Let's see how I feel in a couple of days."

Meanwhile, recently the actor took to social media and shared his health update. He revealed in the video that he has fever and body ache, but is fighting the virus. He also thanked everyone for their wishes and love during this time.

The actor also warned people, who are taking COVID-19 lightly and asked people to be careful, wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitise. He said that COVID-19 hasn't gone yet.

Mohit was quoted by HT as saying, "I was not lenient at all and took all the precautions but I don't know where it came from. I want to tell people not to take COVID lightly. Please wear a mask, maintain social distance and sanitise. It is important for the next few months. In fact, a few days ago, I lost someone I knew closely and personally and we all have to take care as COVID is still contagious. The government is doing a good job with handling the pandemic but it also comes down to every individual and our responsibility to be alert. There are so many people who don't believe Corona is real and feel it is a scam or they won't get it. We all have to be careful and continue to be so at least till the near future as it is not under control yet. Let's follow the advice of authorities for our own safety."

