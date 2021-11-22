Madhavi Gogate's Demise: Rupali Ganguly, Roopal Tyagi & Prateik Chaudhary Remember Late Actress

A well-known Marathi actress Madhavi Gogate, who has also been a part of Hind television shows like Anupamaa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Sindoor Ki Keemat and Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha passed away yesterday (November 21). She had been ill past few weeks, and according to reports, she had also tested positive for COVID-19. Several actors took to social media to offer condolences.

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and SSLK's Roopal Tyagi remembered the late actress and wished that they met her one last time.

Talking about the late actress, Rupali said that although she didn't shoot with Madhaviji every day for Anupamaa, but whatever little time she spent with her was good. She revealed that they were in touch and also kept a check on each other. She added that the late actress used to check on her via calls when she had COVID.

Rupali was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have no words to explain how I feel because it's a huge shock for me. I know she was ailing but the news of her demise is very upsetting. I got to know that she was in the ICU. I feel guilty that I didn't meet her. I wish we had met one last time. But in the midst of routine, we just get so lost and don't realise what our soul actually wants. There were a lot of plans we had made earlier, in fact we used to talk about meeting at her place."

On the other hand Roopal, who had worked with the late actress in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, is upset with the news. She revealed that the cast of the show had been planning to meet up, but due to the busy schedules, the reunion never happened.

She said, "Today when she is not here anymore, I really wish we had met one last time," and added, "As soon as I got the news of her passing away in the night, I got severe anxiety. I couldn't sleep; it is difficult for me to deal with news like this."

Prateik Chaudhary, who worked with her in the ongoing show Sindoor Ki Keemat, said that he and the late actress shared a great rapport on and off-screen. He revealed that around 20 days back she wasn't feeling her best in terms of health and stopped shooting for a few days. Later, she resumed shoot, but again she was not keeping well and another actress (Kiran Bhargava) replaced her.

He added that when she left the show, although they knew that she wasn't keeping well, he didn't know that she would leave everyone suddenly. He added that it's difficult to believe because just a few days back he was still shooting with her.