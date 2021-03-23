Madhuri Dixit And Waheeda Rehman Charm Everyone As They Perform On Paan Khaye Saiyaan Humaro, WATCH

Madhuri Dixit, who is currently a judge on Colors TV’s Dance Deewane 3, frequently shares pictures with the guests on the show on her social media. On Tuesday evening, Madhuri surprised everyone by sharing a video with veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. Madhuri is seen performing to the song Pan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro along with Rehman, who also featured in the original track, sung by Asha Bhosle.

Madhuri can be seen dressed in a white shirt and an embroidered skirt while Waheeda Rehman looks resplendent in a yellow saree. Both the actresses look beautiful as they dance together in the video and charmed everyone on the set with their grace on the iconic song. Take a look at the amazing video below:

Within no time, Madhuri’s post was filled up with endearing reactions from fans in the comments section. Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik too dropped a heart-eyed emoji, while Mouni Roy left multiple heart emoticons in the comments section. Dancer Shakti Mohan also commented and wrote, "Legends."

For the unversed, Waheeda Rehman will grace the stage of Dance Deewane 3 in an upcoming episode. The video is definitely a window into the unlimited fun and entertainment that’s in store for the audience of the dance reality show.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the bug screen in Abhishek Varman's multi-starrer period drama Kalank. The actress will next feature in an upcoming Netflix series that’s being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar. Madhuri is the judge of Dance Deewane 3 alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The show is being hosted by Raghav Juyal.

