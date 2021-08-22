Madhuri Pandey: My Molkki Entry Will Lead To Lots Of Drama

Actress and singer Madhuri Pandey is very excited about her recent entry into the Colors show Molkki. "I play the fun character of Chandani, who is romantically inclined towards Virendra Pratap Singh (Amar Upadhyay). My double entry with my on-screen brother (Ankit Gera) will raise the TRPs. I can't say more but watch out for lots of drama and games in the show in the days to come. As the Yankees say, 'You ain't seen nothing yet'," says Madhuri.

What about the social media reaction to Amar and your on-screen equation? "While most fans love Chandani's antics in Molkki, a few ask me to stay away from the lead jodi of Amar and Priyal Mahajan. So far, it has been good. Touchwood, I have not yet got any nasty barbs, as it often happens with TV actors."

For Uttrakhand girl Madhuri, who came to Mumbai to explore her singing prowess, acting happened by fluke. "Bhabhi landed in my lap, which I did for larks but soon started enjoying the craft. I then went on to do Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah, Dahhej and the most popular STAR Plus show, Sabki Laadli Bebo," says Madhuri.

"But by 2011, the singer in me called out, and I took a detour. Since then, I have sung for a few films and umpteen stage shows," she says.

So, what made you come back to TV?

"Being multifaceted, I decided to return in front of the camera as well. It took a while, but then I got a toehold in the Mecca of the small screen, Balaji Telefilms, and they graciously first offered me roles in Dil Hi Toh Hai and Naagin 3. As is often said, Ekta Kapoor Ma'am always acknowledges an actor's efforts, so I guess this new show is a vindication of my actions," she tells us.

Not satisfied with just the tube, Madhuri Pandey has also dabbled in stand-alone digital. "You will soon see me in a big-ticket OTT project," she informs. "I hope to do more web roles that don't require me to go bold, having had to let go of several such offers."

On singing reality shows, Madhuri feels that the show's makers should not abandon their contestants when the season ends. "Instead, they should handhold them into playback, as many get lost in the wilderness," feels Madhuri.