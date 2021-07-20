Madhurima Tuli On Khatron Ke Khiladi Makers Using Frying Pan Video: It Was Mistake, People Should Stop Joking

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is getting positive response from the audience. Interestingly, in the second episode of the show, Rohit Shetty recalled an infamous incident from Bigg Boss 13, where Madhurima Tuli had banged a frying pan on her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh's back inside the house. For her act, she was removed from the show by Salman Khan. However, the actress recently expressed her disappointment over Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for using an incident as a joke for Vishal.

She even posted a video on Instagram, in which the actress stated that her family is getting affected by it. The video went viral on social media, and Madhurima fans supported her for the same. And now, in an interview with Times of India, Madhurima Tuli said, "My family gets affected by all of this. I remember at that time when my mother would see people making fun of the frying pan episode, she would get deeply affected by it. I was impacted too. I was thrown out of the show because of that and it affected me badly. I went on a guilt trip after that. While people have been making a joke out of it, they don't realise that it has affected my career. It has changed people's perceptions of me. I guess they don't understand that the show is such and situations are such that they give rise to controversies of this kind."

Madhurima further stated that other contestants too had major fights inside the house, however, her incident is being used quite often. The actress said, "It's time people forget about it and move on. It was a mistake but people should stop joking and stretching the incident. Why do you want a person to feel guilty continuously when it's over? It hurts me. Everyone makes mistakes but we have to let people move on."

The actress also revealed that she is not in touch with Vishal Aditya Singh. Talking about their relationship, Vishal and Madhurima dated each other for many years. However, the couple broke up a few years ago, due to their aggressive nature. Vishal had claimed that Madhurima was very abusive and violent during their relationship. On the other hand, she refuted all his claims. Eventually, the couple was later brought in Bigg Boss 13.