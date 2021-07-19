Madhurima Tuli Slams Khatron Ke Khiladi For Recreating The Infamous ‘Frying Pan Scene’ With Vishal Singh

Madhurima Tuli took to Instagram on Monday to slam Colors TV and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for recreating the 'frying pan scene’ on the show with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. During Vishal and Madhurima’s stay on Bigg Boss 13, she had spanked him on his butt with a frying pan, which was now recreated on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

The actress requested the channel to let her move on past the infamous incident. She shared the video on her page calling it a 'humble request to @colorstv’ and wrote, “Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don't know a single thing about my personal relationship with the person that incident happened.”

The note further read, “Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. It's a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotions again and again. Thank you. (sic)”

In her video, Madhurima also counted the shows she has done with Colors whilst stating that she didn’t want to make the video but wasn’t left with much of a choice. She expressed disappointment with them on how they totally disregarded her family’s emotions. The actress said, “You are using this one incident for your TRP and gain without realising it is affecting other people or their families. They are getting depressed or affected. They want to put this one incident behind them but you are not letting them do that.”

She added that the channel is doing so thinking she has a limited fan following and no one will stand up for her. Check out the post below: