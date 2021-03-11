Maera Mishra And Adhyayan Suman Break Up; Actress Says ‘He Was Quite Different From What I Had Expected’

One of the most adorable couples in the television industry Maera Mishra and Adhyayan Suman have broken up with each other. The Splitsvilla 11 contestant informed Bombay Times that they have parted ways in November 2020, after being in a relationship for two years. Since the past few days, the Raaz - The Mystery Continues actor has been posting several break-up stories on his Instagram handle, which people thought was for Maera.

However, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress said that those posts were not for her, but his songs. Maera Mishra revealed that she was very much serious about her relationship with Adhyayan Suman, but it wasn't meant to be. During the interaction with BT, she said, "Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap. We barely spoke to each other for almost two months as I got busy with the shoot of my TV show and he was shooting for his project."

After breaking up with Adhyayan Suman, Maera is now averse to dating anyone associated with the industry. For the unversed, the couple used to post a lot of romantic pictures with each other on Instagram. However, after the break-up, only Maera Mishra has opened up about the issues between them. Reportedly, when the portal tried to contact Adhyayan, he didn't respond.

After this drama, fans are eager to know his side of the story behind the break-up.

