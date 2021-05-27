Maera Mishra Reveals She Fainted 5 Times And Was Eventually Hospitalised After Her Breakup With Adhyayan Suman

In March 2021, Maera Mishra informed Bombay Times that she broke up with her actor-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman due to some differences. Maera admitted that she was truly in love with Adhyayan, but after living with him, she realised that he was a completely different man. Sadly, the actress has dealt with a lot of issues post-breakup.

Recently, in an interview with TOI, Maera Mishra revealed that she had got anxiety attacks after breaking up with Adhyayan. The Splitsvilla 11 contestant said, "While I was doing the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, I fainted 5 times in one day due to anxiety attacks and then I was hospitalised. Two days later, I was back home. I have never had a relationship like that where I was so close to somebody. I am someone who is not used to situations like these."

Maera is now being quite careful in choosing her life partner. The actress said that if she finds a good guy, she wouldn't mind dating again. She further added that she is not scared to fall in love again, but will not make it public for sure. Maera Mishra also learned one thing from her relationship and decided not to introduce her friends to her boyfriend.

Maera Mishra also thanked her mother and Guddan co-star Kanika Mann for helping her get over of the breakup. She feels that the actress has been a great support for her during her tough times. Meanwhile, the actress is all set to feature in Sasural Simar Ka 2. She will be playing the negative character in the show. For the unversed, the show also stars Dipika Ibrahim, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, Jayati Bhatia, Akash Jagga, Rajeev Paul and many others in pivotal roles.