Maera Misshra Chooses Bhagya Lakshmi Over Sasural Simar Ka 2; Says Long Wait For SSK 2 Was Frustrating

Maera Misshra, who was roped in for Sasural Simar Ka 2 has opted out of the show and taken up Bhagya Lakshmi. The actress revealed that she waited for three months to commence the shoot for SSK 2 and it was frustrating.

The actress also added that since she was bound by SSK 2, she couldn't take up other shows and had to decline a couple of projects. She also added that when she took up Bhagya Lakshmi, she got a call from SSK 2 makers.

Maera was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was supposed to start the shoot for SSK 2 in April. However, I wasn't called to the sets even after three months. I declined a couple of projects because I was bound by this show. The long wait was very frustrating. Eventually, the SSK 2 team told me that I could take up another show simultaneously. That's when I took up Bhagya Lakshmi."

She further added, "Coincidentally, I got a call from the team of SSK 2 informing me that my track would begin soon, but I had already given my nod to Bhagya Lakshmi. I am glad that the makers of SSK 2 released me and we parted ways amicably."

Bigg Boss 15: Color's TV Goes Star Plus Way! Rekha To Lend Her Voice For Salman Khan Show's Promos

The actress, who played the negative role in Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega, will be seen playing grey shade in Bhagya Lakshmi as well.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Rochelle Rao Is Back On Popular Demand; Sumona Shares Pic From Her Vanity

Bhagya Lakshmi is produced by Balaji Telefilms and has Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Virendra Sexana, Neelu Dogra among others in the lead roles. The current track revolves around Lakshmi getting to know Rishi. She gets attracted towards him as his personality resonates with hers.