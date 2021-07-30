Maera Misshra Is In Talks For Bigg Boss OTT; Splitsvilla 11 Fame Asks People To Stop Calling Her Adhyayan’s Ex

Bigg Boss OTT, which is scheduled to start from August 8, 2021, on VOOT, has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its announcement. For the unversed, the OTT version of Bigg Boss will be hosted by Karan Johar. Fans are curious to know who all are going inside the house. Amidst all, Splitsvilla 11 contestant and actress Maera Misshra recently confirmed that she has been offered Bigg Boss OTT.

In an interview with Times of India, Maera Misshra said, "I have been offered 'Bigg Boss OTT' and I am in talks for that. However, nothing has been finalised. I am yet to sign on the dotted line." The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress has expressed her desire to do the show, however, she is upset about one thing. When asked about the same, she said, "Why am I so frequently referred to as Adhyayan Suman's ex? I have an identity of my own. Before Adhyayan came into my life, I was written as Maera Misshra."

Maera further continued by saying, "Adhyayan and I were together for a brief period. It was good while it lasted. But we couldn't sustain it. That's the end of the story. Why are bigger actors not referred to as someone's ex? Why these double standards? This is not fair, neither to me nor to Adhyayan. I am sure that if there's someone else in my life now, he too won't like it." Let us tell you that Maera and Adhyayan were in a relationship for a brief period of time and they had an ugly breakup a few months back.

Now, the Splitsvilla 11 fame confirmed that she is seeing someone outside of the industry. Talking about her career, Maera Misshra has worked in shows like Love on the Run, Ishqbaaz, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega and so on.