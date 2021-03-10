Maha Shivratri 2021: Mohit Raina To Gurmeet Choudhary- Actors Who Aced Playing Lord Shiva On TV

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina became household name with his role of lord Shiva/Mahadev in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Although he has done many characters on television and moved on to other things, he is still recognized by his portrayal of lord Shiva. The actor had told PTI, "I'm fortunate to be loved by all age groups. I have made peace with the fact that Mahadev is going to be with me forever. The character had a universal appeal. Each group had their own reasons to be attached to the role."

Rohit Bakshi

Rohit Bakshi played lord Shiva in mythological series Siya Ke Ram. He also played the role of Bhairav in Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav. Rohit, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, had told in an interview with TOI way back in 2018, "I have always been his bhakt and I believe that the roles chose me instead of me choosing them. I take it as a blessing from Him and feel lucky to be the chosen one."

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary, who debuted in the television industry with the show Ramayana in late 2000s, was seen dressed as lord Shiva for his performance on popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa in 2012. His performance won praises from fans.

Samar Jai Singh & Yashodhan Rana

Samar Jai Singh and Yashodhan Rana became famous with the Doordarshan show Om Namah Shivay in which they played the role of Lord Shiva. Samar moved to become an acting mentor.

Yashodhan married his co-star Gayatri Shashtri, who played the role of Parvati, but got divorced in 2010.