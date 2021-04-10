    For Quick Alerts
      Mahabharat Actor Satish Kaul Passes Away Due To COVID-19

      Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who played the role of Lord Indra in the mythological series Mahabharata, passed away today (April 10, 2021) due to COVID-19 in Ludhiana. He was 73. According to his sister Satya Devi, the actor was admitted to a city hospital after he developed fever six days ago.

      Satya Devi was quoted by PTI as saying, "He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital. He had fever and wasn't keeping well. We admitted him to the hospital on Thursday and got him tested, where it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive."

