Mahabharat Fame Vishal Kotian Plans To Get Engaged After Two Months

Vishal Kotian, who has featured in mythological series Mahabharat (2013) is all set to bid adieu to his single life. The actor has reportedly decided to get engaged after two months. In an interview with Times of India, Vishal Kotian confirmed that he has been seeing someone for a while and the coulpe is looking forward to taking their relationship to the next level.

Vishal Kotian said, "We are planning on getting engaged after two months and if everything falls into place, we hope to get married by the end of this year." Notably, the Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actor didn't reveal the name of his soon-to-be fiancée. Vishal said that he will disclose all the details at the right time.

After Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Vishal Kotian has taken a break from television to explore more work in films and web series. He said that daily soaps take a lot of time, because of which, actors doesn't get time to do other things. "I also feel that there should be more finite shows like Naagin and 24 on television as it gives an actor more time to work on other things as well," Vishal said.

Talking about his professional career, Vishal Kotian made his acting debut in 1998 with the show Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. The 36-year-old actor later rose to fame with his character Mohit in the show Family No. 1 (1999). Vishal has featured in various TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Aisa Des Hai Mera, CID, Shree Adi Manav, Pyaar Mein Twist, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and so on. Apart from television, he has also acted in films like The Deadly Disciple and Don Muthu Swami.

