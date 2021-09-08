Mahhi Vij Blocks Hubby Jay Bhanushali On Instagram For THIS Reason; Actor Requests Fans To Get Him Unblocked

Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples in the TV industry. The actors have been setting couple goals on social media with their adorable posts and fun banter.

Recently though, Jay and Mahhi had an argument over a sweet reason. It so happened that Jay had shared a photo of the actress on his social media account. However, Mahhi was of the opinion that she doesn’t look good. And for this, Mahhi ended up blocking the actor on Instagram. Jay, on the other hand, was seen requesting fans to DM her to request her to unblock him.

Taking to his IG stories, the actor shared a couple of funny videos which featured him and an 'irate’ Mahhi. In the clips, Jay was seen expressing how helpless he feels after being blocked by his wife on the platform The actor said in the video, “I have posted one photo and my wife has blocked me. Please guys DM her to unblock me. What is this nonsense going on? Please ask her.”

Jay then got even more hilarious in his expression and said Mahhi would have accused him of loving her less and having an affair had he blocked her on Instagram. Interestingly, Mahhi was in on the joke and also played around with him. She was heard asking the actor to have an affair so that she could get rid of him. As a result, Jay was then seen jokingly sending flirty invites to other girls. Take a look at the couple’s latest post!

Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali have been married for a decade now. The couple, who are all set to celebrate their 11th marriage anniversary, adopted the kids of their caretaker, Khushi and Rajveer some years ago. They later welcomed their first biological child, Tara in 2019.