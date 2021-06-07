Mahhi Vij's Brother Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Actress Thanks Sonu Sood For Helping Them In His Treatment

Mahhi Vij lost her brother to COVID-19 on June 1, 2021. The actress shared her brother's picture and wrote a heartfelt note. She called her brother her hero for life. A few hours ago, she shared another post, in which she thanked Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped them in his treatment.

Sharing her brother's picture, the actress wrote, "I haven't lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha.How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more.My hero for life ❤️."

A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor everyday with hope.Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

The actress shared Sonu Sood's tweet, which read as, "A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his chances of survival were minimal. l would speak to the doctor everyday with hope.Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew." Read his full tweet here:

She captioned Sonu's tweet (snapshot) as, "Thank you @sonu_sood for helping us get a bed for my brother. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you.🙏 Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help!"

She further tagged @gaurav_richboyz @ketul.richboyz for being there and treating her brother like their own brother. She also thanked Bharti Singh for all the positivity that she had been sending to her brother, for all the videos and for keeping a check on his health everyday.

Sonu Sood replied to Mahhi's post and commented, "Wish could save him.. like you, I will also miss him always 🙏❤️."

Kanchi Kaul, Suyyash Rai, Yuvika Chaudhary, Kishwer Merchant and others offered condolences by commenting on Mahhi's post.