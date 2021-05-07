Mahhi Vij Says No Mother's Day Celebration For Her This Year; Says #WeAreAllInThisTogether

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have an adorable daughter Tara Bhanushali. The couple often share cute pictures and videos with their little munchkin. Mother's day is around the corner, however, the actress revealed that she won't be celebrating it this year.

Sharing an emotional note on people losing their loved ones due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the actress said, "#WeAreAllInThisTogether."

Mahhi took to her Instagram account and posted a text post that read, "No Mother's Day Celebrations For Me This Year - Mahhi Vij #WeAreAllInThisTogether."

In the caption, the actress gave the reason behind it and wrote, "Ask a child who has lost their mother or a mother who has lost their child in this pandemic. We all say that We are In This Together and if we really are then why the celebrations? There should be none because my heart cries every time I hear about someone who has lost a family member in this current pandemic, every time a child loses their mother. And so there are no Mother's Day Celebrations For Me This Year Because Truly We Are All In This Together."

Several celebrities commented by posting heartbreaking emoji on her post. Kashmera Shah commented, "So true," Charlie Chauhan wrote, "💔" and Neha Mishra Shaw wrote, "☹️😣 💔💔💔."

Many of her fans and followers praised the actress for her decision while a few shared the disheartening information about losing their mothers to Covid-19.