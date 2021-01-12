Mahika Sharma Donates Education Fee For A Child Every Year On National Youth Day

Mahika Sharma, who featured in the TV shows of FIR and Ramayana said that she is a follower of Swami Vivekananda.

On 'National Youth Day' which is celebrated on his birthday (January 12) to honour him, Mahika says, "I always look towards Swami Vivekananda to make my life easier and beautiful. Since childhood, I have been his follower. I learnt about him from my parents who admitted me to Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya for my schooling. Our teacher used to discuss about his personality and it was so pleasant to be part of his talk. He lived a simple life with high thinking. He was also a profound philosopher with great principles and devout personality."

The actress, who has also acted in other shows like Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai and Police Factory donates 'education fee' for a child every year on National Youth Day.

"Swami Vivekananda saw hope in every child who could contribute to nation-building. He focused immensely on harnessing the potential of the youth. With education and peace, he won the world and taught the youth to get out of their comfort zones and achieve anything they desire. So on his every birthday, I always follow the ritual of lighting a Diya and then cook sweet rice. I distribute that among street dwellers and the less fortunate kids. I feel, where ever I stand today is all because of him. During the lockdown, I read his book again. Every year on this day, I try and visit my institute and enjoy the annual function. I badly miss it now amid the pandemic," she added.

Mahika has also appeared in Bollywood films like Mr Joe B. Carvalho and Chalo Dilli.

ALSO READ: Yuva Diwas 2021, A Bright Future For The Youth Means A Bright Future For The Nation, Says &TV Artists

ALSO READ: Mahika Sharma Reveals She Has A Huge Crush On Kapil Sharma, Wants To Go On A Date With Him!