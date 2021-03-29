Mahika Sharma: I Started Enjoying Holi Only After Shifting To Mumbai

Actress Mahika Sharma, who has been a part of shows like F.I.R and Ramayana, talks about her childhood memories of Holi.

She says, “I remember during my childhood, Holi was never a one-day affair. Celebrations used to start a week in advance and the whole locality lived under the delightful terror of being attacked by some notorious kids, hiding behind parapets and staircases, armed with water balloons. It would be difficult to move out. Every Holi, I used to buy a white salwar or lehenga with a colourful dupatta. It was so much fun dressing up.”

She adds, “Even though I used to love dressing up on Holi, I would never really enjoy the festival. For me, it was just a ritual to get dressed up because I was scared of going out to play. People with colourful faces looked scary to me as a kid. And the festival would come at the time of our examinations. However, when I shifted to Mumbai, I started playing Holi. I love Holi parties here, they are a lot of fun. I make sure I am in Mumbai every Holi. This year, however, I will stay at home due to the pandemic.”

