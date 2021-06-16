Mallika Dua Bids Final Goodbye To Her Mother; Calls Her 'First And Greatest Love'
Comedian-actress Mallika Dua recently bid a final goodbye to her mother Padmavati Dua, who passed away due to COVID-19 on June 11. The actress immersed her mother's ashes today (June 16) and shared an emotional post on her Instagram account in which she called her mother 'first and greatest love'.
Mallika wrote, "Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It's where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy."
She promised to her mother that she will be happy because she doesn't want to dishonour her mother's legacy.
The actress concluded by writing, "That's how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy. I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And god is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama."
Many of her friends from the industry including Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Sanaya Malhotra, Rytasha Rathore, Gauahar Khan and others sent her love and strength.
Mallika had revealed in a post earlier that all three- she, her father and mother are admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. Her post also hinted that her mother's condition was critical. The actress had asked everyone to pray for her mother.