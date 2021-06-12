Mallika Dua’s Mother Chinna Dua Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Actor-comedian Mallika Dua's mother Chinna Dua passed away on Friday (June 11) due to COVID-19 complications. The news was confirmed by Mallika's father and journalist Vinod Dua, who shared the sad news on his social media account.

For the unversed, 56-year-old Chinna, whose real name was Padmavati, was a doctor, singer, and a social media influencer. Mallika, Chinna and Vinod, all three had contracted COVID-19 in May 2021 and the actress' parents were admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital.

Vinod took to Facebook yesterday and informed, "Chinna no more." Chinna who was very active on social media had shared her last post on May 22 hoping for miracles. She wrote, "There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging, meals and what nots leaving one exhausted at times... Please continue with your prayers."

Soon after on May 26, Vinod had revealed that she has been put on ventilator. He wrote on Facebook, "Chinna on ventilator, sedated and very precarious. I am on oxygen in isolation."

Many took to Twitter remembering Chinna. Actor-politician Bina Kak took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chinna. Sharing condolences she wrote, "You suffered a lot dear Chinna ..Now RIP Much love."

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also tweeted about her passing away and wrote, "The fiesty, gregarious, Dr Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, wife of veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away of Covid 19 after battling it for weeks. Prayers with the family.. words are just not enough in these heart breaking times."

Notably, she worked as a radiologist until 2019 and was employed at Diwan Chand Aggarwal Imaging & Research Centre from 1992 to 2016. Chinna is survived by husband Vinod and daughters Bakul and Mallika.