Man Mistakenly Calls Remdesivir As Remo D'Souza; Choreographer Shares The Hilarious Viral Video

The pandemic has taken over the world! People are already in panic and tensed due to the pandemic and on top of that, the soaring prices of medical supplies have just added to their misery. We can see such frustration in an angry man who is seen giving an interview, wherein he is seen talking about the demand of Remdesivir injection, but instead of the actual name of the injection, he calls it Remo D'Souza.

In no time, the video went viral and the choreographer himself couldn't stop sharing the video. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, he captioned it as, "Don't miss the end. #ciplakaremodsouza 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #justforlaugh."

Also Read: Eid 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Gauahar Khan And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Their Fans

Many celebrities reacted to the video and couldn't stop laughing. His friend and colleague Terence Lewis commented, "This was too funny n is gone crazily viral! Died laughing n reminded me of DID auditions where contestants would give us amazing names out of sheer innocence ! But bhai Tu iska Poora video Dekh le na! He spoke so much sense ! He spoke for the people of India! Super respect to him for that!"

Salman Yusuf Khan commented, "🤦🏻♂️," Mohena Kumari wrote, "This was epic ! 😂😂😂😂" and Vikaas Kalantri commented, "Too funny 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Pushes Anupamaa To 2nd Spot; Rupali Ganguly & Neil Bhatt React

Gaurav Gera, Gautam Gulati, Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Bharti Singh and Jay Bhanushali commented by sharing laughing emojis.

Within 24 hours, the video managed to garner more than 2 Million views. Netizens too couldn't stop laughing and took to the comment section to express the same.