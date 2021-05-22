Manav Gohil On Shaadi Mubarak Going Off-Air: No One Wanted The Show To Go Off-Air Like This

After a lot of speculations, the makers of the Star Plus show Shaadi Mubarak have finally decided to take it off-air abruptly. For the unversed, ever since the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra, the show went off-air and fans were curious to know when the new episodes will be telecast on TV. Amidst all, the show's lead actor Manav Gohil was also recovering from COVID-19.

However, after the makers' decision, Manav Gohil feels disappointed with the same. The actor told Times of India, "I have been around for around two decades now. So I completely empathize with the producers and the channel and understand their decision to end Shaadi Mubarak. At the end of the day, no one wanted the show to go off-air like this. One thing I know is that the channel never wanted to end the show in the first place as they loved the show. Also, if they were to shift to any of their subsidiary channels, I am not sure how the commercials would have worked between the producers and the channel. When I got a call about the decision on Friday morning, I said to myself let's take one day at a time. It is unfortunate but one has to move on."

Manav Gohil further stated that the channel and the makers also had pressure to air fresh episodes amid the lockdown. Due to several restrictions on shooting in Maharashtra and the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, makers took this tough call and decided to end the show abruptly. For the unversed, reports were stating that Shaadi Mubarak could have been shifted to the OTT platform, however, the makers' decision is final, and fans will have to bid adieu to the show.

Notably, after the maker's decision, Manav Gohil signed a Gujarati film yesterday (May 21, 2021). He said that he was offered it earlier, but couldn't sign because he was committed to Shaadi Mubarak. Now, he is all set to start shooting for the film next month. Talking about Shaadi Mubarak, the show also stars Rati Pandey, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Rajshree Thakur and others in key roles.