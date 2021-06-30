Mandira Bedi Breaks Down At Husband Raj Kaushal’s Funeral; Ronit Roy, Apurva & Other Actors Console Her

Filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's sudden demise has shocked everyone. He passed away today (June 30) after he suffered a heart attack. Family friend and actor Rohit Roy confirmed the same. Raj Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar.

Ronit Roy, Ashish Chowdhry, Samir Soni, Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani and other actors rushed to Kaushal's house to be by their friend's side and also to extend support to Mandira. Ronit was seen comforting an inconsolable Mandira.

Celebrities took to social to social media to condole his death. Take a look at a few tweets!

Rohit Roy: One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can't even be there at the funeral...can't even see him okie last time...can't pay my respects in person...and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It's the most unenviable job in the world at times... @rajkaushal1 RIP🙏.

Akanksha Puri: It's so shocking to hear about the sudden demise of @rajkaushal1. sir this morning 🙏 My condolences to the entire family . May God give them strength 🙏 R.I.P #RajKaushal sir.

Anup Jalota: May God give you strength. My deepest condolences on your loss.🙏#RajKaushal.

Romit Raaj: Really saddened to hear about Raj.Such a warm kind person.Gone too soon 💔 Strength to @mandybedi and their children. Om Shanti 🙏 #RajKaushal #mandirabedi.