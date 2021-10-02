Maniesh Paul To Host KBC Again? Actor Shares Picture From Sets Stirring Excitement

One
of
the
most
popular
and
loved
hosts
of
the
nation,
also
known
as
the
Sultan
of
the
Stage,
Maniesh
is
self-admittedly,
one
of
Amitabh
Bachchan's
biggest
admirers.
After
having
co-anchored
KBC
with
the
legendary
actor
in
2014,
Maniesh
Paul
stirs
excitement
for
returning
to
the
stage
for
the
quiz
show,
with
a
social
media
post.
Posting
a
picture
from
the
sets
of
KBC
with
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Maniesh
Paul
said,
"Haan
Haan
Haan!!!!
Yesssss
Kab?Kahan?Kaise?Kyon?
Jaldi
Bataaonga!
Love
you
@amitabhbachchan
sir
#mp
#bigb
#bachchansir
#fanboy
#superstar
#shehensahaofbollywood".
Take
a
look
at
the
post.
Currently,
Maniesh
Paul
is
creating
a
huge
buzz
across
social
media
for
his
podcast,
inviting
varied
personalities
from
different
walks
of
life
to
share
and
discuss
their
stories
inspiring
the
audience.