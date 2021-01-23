Manish Raisinghan On His Life After Marrying Sangeita Chauhaan: I Feel It Is A Live-In Relationship

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan tied the knot with Sangeita Chauhaan in June 2020 during the lockdown. And now, after six months, the duo is seeing changes in their personal lives. Recently, in interaction with Times of India, Manish Raisinghan revealed his thought after marrying Sangeita.

In a candid chat, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he has to share his washroom after marriage, which he never did before. Speaking about that, Manish Raisinghan said, "After marriage, it feels that my sweetheart has intruded into my bedroom and due to that life has changed big time. In my entire house, we all have separate washrooms, and now I am suddenly sharing my washroom with her. I have to come to terms with that idea. Many times I wake up in the night and see her walking around and she says, 'Soh jaa, ab tumhari shaadi ho chuki hai'. It is so funny I wake up in the night to open my washroom and it is locked inside. More than marriage, I feel it is a live-in relationship."

After marrying Sangeita Chauhaan, Manish Raisinghan thinks that his wife is making more adjustments than him. The actor further said, "It is okay to spend few hours with a boyfriend and then go home and enjoy your freedom and something else when you are with someone 24 hours and learn to make adjustments. I feel I am always buzzing around while Sangeita is more calm and composed, so she is figuring out a way to deal with a live wire like me. She starts getting worried from the time I wake up. She often says, 'Arre yeh utth gaye hai, now I have to run around with him'. So its fun but I feel she is the one adjusting more."

Moreover, Manish also said that Sangeita has not married him but adopted him. He considers her more responsible. Well, it seems like their life after marriage has completely changed with new activities.

