Manish Raisinghan Reacts To Rumours Of Having Secret Child With Avika Gor

A few days ago, Avika Gor revealed in a radio interview that her friendship with Sasural Simar Ka co-star Manish Raisinghan was framed with a love angle on the internet. The Balika Vadhu actress further said that there were rumours stating that the duo has a secret child. Well, her revelation indeed left everyone surprised and shocked.

Recently, Manish Raisinghan reacted to such rumours in an interview with ETimes TV. The 41-year-old actor said that rumours of having a secret child with Avika Gor were absurd. He said, "This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can't two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also it's a fact that I am 18 years older than her."

Manish Raisinghan further stated that Avika Gor will always be his close friend. For the unversed, the actress is in a relationship with Roadies Real Heroes fame Milind Chandwani. On the other hand, Manish got married to his girlfriend Sangeita Chauhaan in June 2020. While revealing his wife's reaction to such rumours, the actor said that they laughed at such reports.

Talking about Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor's career, the duo was loved by the audience for their crackling chemistry in Sasural Simar Ka. Manish has worked in shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kahiin To Hoga, Jab Love Hua, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Teen Bahuraaniyaan and so on. On the other hand, Avika has featured in Balika Vadhu, Raajkumar Aaryyan, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani and so on.