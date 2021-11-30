Manit Joura Gets Emotional As He Bids Adieu To Kundali Bhagya; The Actor Hints About His Comeback

Actor Manit Joura, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, recently confirmed that he is quitting the popular ZEE TV show after being a part of it for four long years. Well, his decision left his fans sad, however, the actor gave them a sigh of relief by hinting about his comeback.

Manit has also shared a long note on Instagram along with some memorable pictures from the sets of Kundali Bhagya. In the caption, he got emotional while concluding his four-year-long collaboration with the show and stated that a memorable milestone of his life.

Apart from that, Manit Joura thanked his fans for their support and urged them to wait for his next project. He told IANS, "All I can say is that they have been my constant support from day one. I will miss their beautiful posts on social media. They have been my constant encouragement. I have never considered myself a star and my fans have made me a star. I know after leaving the show I will lose some fans; few may be heartbroken too. Please hang on. I have dedicated my life to entertainment. I will always put my best foot forward to entertain my audience for the rest of my life."

While elaborating about his journey on Kundali Bhagya, the handsome star said, "The journey has been holistic and there are no regrets. I am happy about the way it has shaped up. I have always wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor and have done 4 shows with her." He further stated that his character Rishabh Luthra shall remain priceless for him.

Kundali Bhagya: Manit Joura Has No Issues With Less Screen Time (Exclusive)

"There are no hard feelings and no love lost between us. I have sensibly and politely put my points forward and they have accepted it nicely. I have made so many good friends from the show; it was a great fun ride," Manit concluded.

Prem Bandhan To Go Off-Air Next Week; Actor Manit Joura Says 'I Feel Extremely Sad'

Talking about Manit Joura's career, the actor has featured in shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ram Milaayi Jodi, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, SuperCops vs Supervillains, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Prem Bandhan. He was also a part of films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Love Shagun, Solo (Tamil/Malayalam) and Falsafa: The Other Side.