Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2's Anupam Shyam Reveals He Goes For Dialysis Thrice A Week After Shoots

Rajan Shahi is back with the second season of his hit show Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya, which stars Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in the lead roles and Anupam Shyam plays the villain. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the actors as Pratigya, Krishna and Thakur Sajjan Singh on-screen. Anupam Shyam's villian role was loved by fans and he had become an iconic villain on the small screen. It has to be recalled that the actor faced a major health issue last year and was hospitalised at Goregaon, hospital in July. He had to go through dialysis as he was suffering from a kidney disease. However, he recovered soon and now is back with the show as Sajjan Singh. The actor revealed to Spotboye that he is still undergoing dialysis and visits the hospital for the same after he completes his shoot.

He said, "Health upar neeche rehti hai but I am much better than before. My dialysis is still on and I have to go for it thrice a week. So, I complete my work and go to the hospital in the evening. The production team cooperates with me completely. Hence I don't find it hectic."

Anupam further added, "Life has ups and downs but we have to keep going on and I am also doing the same."

When asked what made him take up work again, he said that when he got to know that they wanted him to play Sajjan Singh, he couldn't say no as people love the character, and he too loves playing the role of Sajjan Singh equally. He also feels that nobody else can play this role except him.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the show has already begun and the show will premiere from March 15 on Star Bharat at 8.30 pm.

