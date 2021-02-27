Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2: Chetan Jumps Into Car As Swarm Of Bees Attack; Around 10 Technicians Injured

Recently, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actors- Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll kick-started four-day shooting on Wednesday (February 24) at Sangam area and wrapped up the shoot on Friday evening. Meanwhile, the production unit which were shooting at Ghoorpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, on Friday, were severely attacked by a swarm of honey bees. As per TOI report, around 10 technicians were injured and two members of the production team had honey bees all over them and were rushed to the hospital.

Also, Chetan Hansraj, who plays the antagonist in the show and was present during the incident escaped, as he jumped into a car that was near-by.

A source revealed to the leading daily, "The incident happened when some kids among the spectators, watching the shooting, threw stones at a beehive that was in the vicinity, where the shoot was happening. This led to a severe attack of the honey bees on the production unit. The entire area was covered with a cloud of honey bees. Everyone rushed to safety, but more than ten technicians got injured in the incident. Two of the members of the production team had honey bees all over them and had to be rushed to the hospital. Everyone was in a state of shock."

Chetan, who too was shocked with the incident, said that he never saw anything like this in his life! He also revealed that they were given first aid and were shifted to a new location where the remaining part was shot.

The actor said, "Never in my life have I seen a scene like this. There was this man all covered with bees running towards me during the shoot. Thankfully there was a water body near us and I kept on shouting to him to jump in it as the bees would have spared him then. He was in pain. In fact, three bees also stung me, one literally entered by ear. I manage to escape as I jumped into a car near-by. Bee stings are really painful, I remember getting stung by them as a child. Thankfully, first aid was given to all of us and then we shifted to a new location where we shot for the remaining part."

