Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2: Pooja Gor Happy About The Sequel's TRP Ratings (Exclusive)

Actress Pooja Gor is quite happy with the initial numbers of her reboot show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, now airing on Star Bharat. FilmiBeat spoke to her about the response to the show. "We are the number one show on the channel. No other property of late has opened so well nor reached this number. A clear pointer to how much our loving fans had been waiting for our return," said Pooja Gor.

But isn't a rating of 0.7 is a bit on the lower side? "Yes, I attributed it to the tight ongoing India vs England cricket matches. Plus, we also have a stiff slot. However, I am confident that our ratings will rise in the coming weeks; something similar happened to Pratigya back in 2010, which, while starting moderately, quickly scaled to the top of the charts on a solid word-of-mouth."

Talking about acting in a sequel, Pooja said, "One of the main benefits is that you continue from a previous foothill, a far easier task than setting up a new story with its attended universe. On the other hand, a sequel's biggest challenge is to keep the characters alive and taking the story up a notch. That is where our combined effort along with the producer, writer, and the channel comes into play," added Pooja, who has also starred in an AltBalaji web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati.

How was it on the same set after so long?

"Although it has been nine long years, I guess I was carrying Pratigya as muscle memory. I did not have to put in anything extra. Co-star Arhaan Behll and I cracked the code effortlessly and naturally on the very first day of the mock shoot. It was just like before. I think our friendship also helped to cement the chemistry between our respective characters."

"The story takes forward the saga of Sajjan Singh's family. It is a brand new story; a lot happens in nine years," she added.

When asked about shifting the show to Star Bharat, she says, “I don't comment on network calls. We are just happy to be back. But the very fact that we opened to a 1 TVR proves that it was the right decision. It is the story that needs to resonate with the viewer, irrespective of the network."

In closing remarks, Pooja, who has been in television for a long time (started with a supporting role in Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009) said that she has no regrets about her choice of shows. "I am cautious, to begin with. But once I am committed, I don't second guess my calls."

Apart from Pratigya, which has been her calling card, Pooja Gor also loved her role in Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni (Life OK), for it was an out-of-the-box niche medical show.

ALSO READ: Pooja Gor Opens Up About Returning With Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, Shares BTS Picture With Arhaan Behll

ALSO READ: Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 To Go On-Air From March 15; Details Inside